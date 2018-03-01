Uyanda Mbuli wins catfight

Socialite Joyce Molamu has been found guilty of defaming businesswoman Uyanda Mbuli in a Facebook post.

The two were in the Midrand Magistrate's Court yesterday for sentencing after Molamu was found guilty on the crimen injuria and defamation charges.

The case was postponed to March 14 for mitigation.

Mbuli said Molamu's actions damaged her brand.

"It's difficult to clear your name, especially to people who don't like you, and I think it's okay for certain people not to like me but for those who support me, believe me and emulate what I do and see me as a role model, I really have to step up and make sure they have the accurate information," Mbuli said.

The Uyanda: It's On star pressed charges against Molamu last year after she posted on Facebook calling her a "stupid b****" and accused her of trying to steal her businessman boyfriend King Maseko.

Mbuli rejects this statement, saying that she is only friends with Maseko and he owes her money she lent him.