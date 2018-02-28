The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have put Durban's Addington Hospital management on terms over shoddy health services.

A group of EFF supporters‚ led by two of their MPs‚ Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi and Phillip Mhlongo‚ marched to the hospital and demanded a response within 14 days from management on the demands they presented on Wednesday.

The demands include: - 24-hour operation of the Surgical Out Patient and Oncology departments to deal with the backlog; - Employment of more doctors and nurses; - Fixing broken machinery‚ including but not limited to equipment for CT scans and endoscopes; - A special section for children while the children’s hospital is being renovated; and - Insourcing of security guards and cleaning personnel.

Mkhaliphi‚ who delivered the memorandum to the hospital CEO‚ Dr Mtheleli Ndlangisa‚ said: “At no stage that we are trying to threaten you but as the EFF we have a potential to come back within 14 days to demand these things that we are saying here.”

Ndlangisa told the EFF supporters that while he accepted their memorandum‚ as hospital management they were not able to respond to their demands.