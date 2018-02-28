Mpumalanga chopper suddenly lost its tail‚ leading to fatal crash.

ER24 paramedics had earlier said the tail of the aircraft was found approximately 150 metres away from the crash site.

"The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but the relevant services are on the scene and will be investigating further‚" said ER24's Russel Meiring.

Police have identified the two deceased men as 56-year-old Jacobus Albertus Truter ‚who was known as Bertie‚ and his employee‚ Oupa Pieter Ntuli‚ 36‚

The pair were flying over Truter's farm when the chopper went into distress.