Beginning of the end for the DA-EFF relationship?

During an EFF-sponsored motion on the expropriation of land without compensation‚ he said the party would push for a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip as a "warning shot" aimed at getting the DA to show their commitment their hardline approach to land reformation.

"On April 6‚ the day of Jan van Riebeecks' arrival‚ the day of the formation of the PAC [Pan Africanist Congress] of Robert Sobukwe and the hanging of Solomon Mahlangu…in honour of these people and also as a demonstration of the seriousness about this issue of land‚ we will be passing a motion of no confidence in the mayor as a warning shot to the DA‚" said Malema.

At the end of the debate‚ the vote went overwhelmingly in the EFF's favour. However‚ the DA's members in the National Assembly were among the 83 people who voted against the motion.

In the wake of the vote‚ MP Floyd Shivambu tweeted: " We‚ the leadership of the the EFF‚ have officially instructed the leadership of the EFF in the EC to start process of tabling a motion of no confidence against DA Mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay‚ & publicly state that if the ANC presents a credible candidate‚ we will vote with them!"