Workers demand jobs back from Cyril Ramaphosa

The EFF yesterday took to one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's farms to demand the re-instatement of a group of workers fired in December for alleged theft.

Scores of EFF supporters and community members accompanied the six fired workers to Ramaphosa's Ntaba Nyoni Estate in Badplaas, Mpumalanga, calling on the president to help them get their jobs back.

Ntaba Nyoni is one of the president's several multi-million rand agricultural properties. It short to prominence in May last year when one of Ramaphosa's rare Ankole bulls from the farm was sold for R640 000 at an auction.

Ramaphosa bought his initial herd of Ankole cattle from Ugandan president Yoweri Musuveni.