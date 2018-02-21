South Africa

Attack on police station 'attack on the state': Popcru

By Nico Gous - 21 February 2018 - 12:24
A gang of robbers attacked the police station in the small town of Ngcobo, killing five police officers and a soldier.
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) considers the attack on the Ngcobo police station a “direct attack on the state”.

“We view this as a direct attack on the state and would like to see urgent action being taken in arresting these perpetrators‚” Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said.

Five police officials and an off-duty soldier were killed during the attack on Wednesday morning in the small town in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said an unknown number of armed suspects entered the police station and started shooting at members on duty.

Mamabolo said Popcru is “deeply distressed by the awful and ferocious attack” in which firearms‚ cellphones and a car were stolen.

The union urged community members to share information which could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“We are of the view that security systems in our stations need to be bolstered in ensuring that there is controlled access due to the increasing robberies that have taken place over the past years.”

Gunmen killed seven people in an attack on Engcobo police station in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, on February 21 2018.

