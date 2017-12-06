Documents seized as IPID raids Phahlane's home

Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate yesterday raided the home of former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane in its ongoing investigation on the former top cop.

Sowetan can reveal that IPID investigators seized documents that the case against IPID boss Robert McBride was allegedly fabricated.

According to a source who attended the search, seven houses belonging to Phahlane's alleged accomplices were also raided and SAPS tags worth R374 million which were never used were found hidden at a construction site.

IPID spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed that IPID investigators executed some search warrants but refused to comment further on the ongoing investigations.

It is understood that a vehicle was seized from Phahlane's sister's house.

Another source said, " SAPS's Local Criminal Record Centre equipment were found at other offices. A bakkie load of documents was seized from offices."

Last month the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced it would not prosecute Phahlane because there was "no prospects of success" in his case.

Phahlane initially was charged with defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly contacted witnesses interviewed by the IPID for their investigation.

It’s been alleged Phahlane allowed a company that was a service provider to the SAPS to instal an R80,0000 sound system in his house in return for tenders.

Phahlane could not be reached for comment immediately.

ramothwalap@sowetan.co.za