Police have vehemently denied that Independent Police Investigative Directorate head‚ Robert McBride faces imminent arrest.Reports emerged on Saturday evening that McBride was to be arrested on Monday.

His apparent planned arrest is said to center on the police watchdog's investigation into disgraced national police commissioner‚ Khomotso Phahlane.

Phahlane appeared in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court alongside his wife‚ Brigadier Beauty Phahlane‚ and used car salesman‚ Durand Snyman on Thursday in connection with charges of corruption and fraud.

The charges stem from Phahlane allegedly receiving kickbacks for the awarding of lucrative contracts to suppliers while he headed the SAPS forensic division.

TimesLIVE understands that police minister‚ Fikile Mbalula‚ is to be briefed by officials on Sunday on several matters which relate to McBride.

Mbalula's spokesman‚ Vuyo Mhaga said he had left the minister in Cape Town and was unaware of any planned briefings.