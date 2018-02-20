South Africa

General tried to shield Phahlane

By Sipho Mabena - 20 February 2018 - 13:25
Fomer acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
Image: ALON SKUY

Footage showing the former Free State head of intelligence putting her finger on her lips signalled that she tried to protect former top cop Khomotso Phahlane, the Pretoria Magistrate'S Court heard yesterday.

Major-General Agnes Makhele, who got her job from him, faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravening Section 33 of the Ipid Act.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) footage supported the evidence of an Ipid investigator who said, in a sworn statement, that the gesture was a signal to not talk as an investigator was interviewing her junior at the crime intelligence offices in Pretoria.

The police watchdog's spokesman, Moses Dlamini, said this "do not talk" signal and Makhele's other alleged theatrics were caught on the crime intelligence offices' CCTV footage.

"There is also a statement in which she is said to have told a witness to lie to Ipid investigators," Dlamini said.

Ipid submitted that Makhele played a role in the establishment of a North West police team to interfere with witnesses and frustrate and scupper the probe into Phahlane.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty, and Pretoria second-hand car dealer Durand Snyman were released on R10000 bail each by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria last month.

Their charges stem from alleged kickbacks Phahlane, his wife and other senior officers received for allegedly awarding lucrative tenders while Phahlane headed police forensics. The case was postponed to March 5.

