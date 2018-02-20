General tried to shield Phahlane

Footage showing the former Free State head of intelligence putting her finger on her lips signalled that she tried to protect former top cop Khomotso Phahlane, the Pretoria Magistrate'S Court heard yesterday.

Major-General Agnes Makhele, who got her job from him, faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and contravening Section 33 of the Ipid Act.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) footage supported the evidence of an Ipid investigator who said, in a sworn statement, that the gesture was a signal to not talk as an investigator was interviewing her junior at the crime intelligence offices in Pretoria.