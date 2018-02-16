'Assassin': Cape Town cake artist's final creation before she was executed
The last cake Nessie Peeva baked before her murder depicted a character she called Assassin.
Peeva‚ who ran a home-based cake artistry business‚ posted a photograph of the cake – baked for an eight-year-old called Liam and featuring a character from the computer game franchise Assassin’s Creed – at 8.35am on Monday.
Twelve hours later‚ she and her husband Angelo Dimov were found shot in the head at the rented home they shared with their six-year-old daughter in Cape Town’s southern suburbs.
The Bulgarian embassy in Pretoria said the girl was in safe hands. “With regard to the tragedy with the Bulgarian citizens Nezabravka Peeva and Angelo Dimov‚ we would like to inform that their minor girl is being taken care of‚” the embassy said in an email to TimesLIVE.
The embassy confirmed it was “constantly in touch” with Dimov and Peeva’s relatives.
Police found the bodies of Peeva and Dimov in their rented home in Bergvliet. Laptops and cellphones had been stolen and a senior police source said the couple were shot from the front rather than from behind‚ indicating they had “accepted their fate”.
One of their dogs was also reportedly shot‚ although neighbours indicated that they did not hear anything. One neighbour whose garden office is against the Vibracrete wall dividing her house from the Dimovs’ home said she was convinced a silencer must have been used in the shootings.
The couple’s daughter had just started Grade 1 at nearby Sweet Valley Primary School‚ and it is understood the alarm about the murders was raised when her parents did not arrive to collect her from aftercare on Monday.
Dimov was facing a credit card fraud case in Bellville Commercial Crimes Court with another suspect.
Sources close to the investigation said he was technologically adept and responsible for designing and constructing card-scanning devices that were placed on ATMs.
He and his co-accused allegedly used the devices to clone bank cards. Dimov was represented by Cape Town lawyer William Booth.
Another Cape Town cake artist‚ Lynne Glass‚ has posted a tribute to Peeva – whose business was called The Cake Witch – on YouTube. Commenting on the video‚ Lizzie Botma said: “Beautiful Nessie. You will be missed and loved forever by many.”
Several people have also posted tributes to Peeva on her Facebook page. Cameron Reed said: “Such tragic news. The poor child. Can’t believe this happened to someone I know.”
Carmen Wentzel said: “Nessie Peeva‚ it was a privilege to have chatted to you. Thank you for the inputs you gave me regarding my baking. I will carry them in my heart forever.”
Yvonne Dippenaar said: “It is with great sadness that I learnt of Nessie’s sudden death. She will be missed by all of us in the cake fraternity.”
And another cake artist‚ Marianne Giddey‚ said: “Thank you for being such an amazing friend and always happy to share your talent and expertise.”
Rest in sweet peace