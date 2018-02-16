'Assassin': Cape Town cake artist's final creation before she was executed

Twelve hours later‚ she and her husband Angelo Dimov were found shot in the head at the rented home they shared with their six-year-old daughter in Cape Town’s southern suburbs.

The Bulgarian embassy in Pretoria said the girl was in safe hands. “With regard to the tragedy with the Bulgarian citizens Nezabravka Peeva and Angelo Dimov‚ we would like to inform that their minor girl is being taken care of‚” the embassy said in an email to TimesLIVE.

The embassy confirmed it was “constantly in touch” with Dimov and Peeva’s relatives.

Police found the bodies of Peeva and Dimov in their rented home in Bergvliet. Laptops and cellphones had been stolen and a senior police source said the couple were shot from the front rather than from behind‚ indicating they had “accepted their fate”.