The curious case of a no-show businessman‚ a smiling ANC leader and a R28-million failed jazz festival played out in the Durban Commercial Crime court on Wednesday.

Durban businessman Mabheleni Ntuli and former KZN economic development and tourism MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu have been cited among the five main role-players in a fraud‚ corruption and money laundering case relating to failed jazz festival five years ago that cost taxpayers R28-million.

The other main role-players are Desmond Golding‚ the former head of the KZN department of development and tourism‚ Ceasar Walter Mkhize‚ the owner of Soft Skills Communications‚ Maqhoboza Traders and Shaka Holding‚ and Nothando Zungu‚ a member of Soft Skills Communications and sole member of Ishashalazi Production.

All five‚ together with four other people and seven companies‚ are facing fraud‚ corruption and money laundering charges relating to the multi-million figure paid by the KZN government in 2012 for the North Sea Jazz Festival to have been held in 2013‚ but which never happened.

Mabuyakhulu‚ 46‚ who was the first in the dock in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday‚ looked relaxed and even allowed journalists to take snaps of him. The former politician is no stranger to fraud charges. Fraud and corruption charges were dropped against him and five others in August 2012 after they were linked to a R144-million "amigos" corruption case involving businessman Gaston Savoi.

However‚ Ntuli‚ who has been charged together with his company‚ Super Size Investment‚ was not present in court.

Ntuli was reported to have splurged millions of rand - paid to him for memorial services for Nelson Mandela - on luxury cars‚ jewellery and high-end clothing. The R18-million was paid to him by an events management company owned by businesswoman Carol Bouwer‚ who enlisted Ntuli as a subcontractor to supply infrastructure for memorial services for Mandela in December 2013 across Mpumalanga.