Three people were arrested on Wednesday for illegal electricity connections as part of the City of Johannesburg’s anti-crime initiative Operation #BuyaMthetho.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said that the operation was conducted in Doornfontein‚ Troyeville‚ Industria North‚ Brixton and Crosby.

“A hijacked building was also identified during the operation in Troyeville. The details of the building have been handed over to the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) for further investigation. Three people were also arrested for illegal connection to the City’s electricity. Of these suspects‚ one was also found to have vandalised a water meter. They are all expected to appear in court today.

“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) issued three section 56 notices. A section 56 notice calls upon an accused to appear before law enforcement authorities to answer for allegations of having committed an offence.

“Should the property owners fail to answer to the instructions of the notice‚ a warrant of arrest will be issued‚” Mashaba said on Thursday.