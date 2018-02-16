The National Professional Teachers Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) has welcomed the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the country.

Ramaphosa was officially sworn in as president on Thursday night‚ less than 24 hours after Jacob Zuma announced that he was stepping down at the request of the ruling ANC.

“Naptosa is relieved that our country has now finally put the past months of uncertainty and destabilization behind us. We believe‚ as many others in South Africa do today‚ that we are entering a new era of hope and optimism. We are‚ however‚ not naïve to think that the road ahead will be without some major challenges‚” the union said in a statement.

“We wish Mr Ramaphosa strength and wisdom in leading our country into a new future. We trust that he will establish a culture of integrity and good governance where corruption‚ that has dogged our country for so long‚ will find no place. May we enter into a period of sustained economic growth‚ leading to job creation by which especially our youth will benefit.”

The union said it expects Ramaphosa and his new government to prioritise education and ensure that it becomes more effective. “As always‚ the government can be assured of the commitment of the members of Naptosa to quality education and professionalism in the execution of their duties.”