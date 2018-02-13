Post office to phase in payment of social grants from April 1.

The South African Post Office (SAPO) will need time “to phase in” its services to take over the payment of social grants from 1 April 2018.

This is what representatives from the post office told Parliament’s portfolio committee on telecommunications and postal services on Tuesday.

Over 17 million social grants are currently being paid by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) on behalf on the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). The five-year contract which began in 2012 between CPS and SASSA was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court. But its invalidity was suspended until 31 March 2018 to allow for the continuation of the payment of grants and to give SASSA time to appoint a new service provider. Following interventions by government‚ the post office was awarded the contract to distribute grants‚ except for cash payments.

ANC MP Juliana Kilian wanted to know: “Will SAPO be in a position to carry out this contract? Because the most vulnerable in society had to face uncertainty on whether their grants would be paid. And did you know that SASSA was going to apply for the extension?”

“The company [CPS] can’t just up and go. There has to be a closing out process for them to exit and to allow us an opportunity to set up and run‚” said Lindiwe Kwele‚ group chief operating officer at SAPO. She said the post office needed to test the system “so that when we go live there are no glitches”.