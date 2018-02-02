Former SA Social Security Agency CEO Thokozani Magwaza is adamant that Minister Bathabile Dlamini tried to frustrate the process of the agency taking over the payment of social grants.

Magwaza told an inquiry into whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the fiasco that she had told him to find dirt on commercial banks so that they could not be used to distribute grants.

He said the minister was only interested in pushing Sassa towards working with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Advocate Ishmael Semenya‚ for Dlamini‚ was cross examining Magwaza and pushing for examples of how his client had sought to impede Sassa from taking over the payment of grants.

Semenya complained that this allegation was never put to Dlamini when she testified at the inquiry last week. Magwaza‚ during questioning‚ conceded that when he joined Sassa as CEO in November 2016 the agency was already not in a position to pay grants.