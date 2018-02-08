Sassa in ConCourt bid to extend CPS contract.

The SA Social Security Agency has asked the Constitutional Court to extend its contract with Cash Paymaster Services to distribute social grants until September.

The contract Sassa currently has with CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court‚ but it extended it to the end of March after the agency failed to find a new contractor.

The application by Sassa comes after Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appeared before an inquiry into her role in the social grants saga.

Dlamini has told the inquiry that she is not to blame for the crisis at the agency.

She instead put the blame on former Sassa chief executive Thokozani Magwaza.