Reiger Park Principal, accomplices to be charged

The Gauteng department of education wants to change the resignation of the principal of Reiger Park High School into a dismissal.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi made the announcement yesterday following the circulation of videos of the principal and pupils performing sexual acts.

"If the principal is dismissed, he will never be able to work for any government department.

"We have put a legal team to work on that aspect so that if we can, he can be re-instated and be charged with sexual misconduct," Lesufi said.

The principal, who resigned in October but only left the school last Friday, had been at the school in Boksburg, on the East Rand, for 15 years.