ANC NEC to meet on Monday in Pretoria

The ANC has scheduled a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting for Monday.

It is expected to start at 2pm at St George Hotel in Irene‚ Pretoria.

This is according to a notice to ANC NEC members from Obakeng Moate from the ANC SGO circulating on social media.

It is unclear what is on the agenda for the meeting as talks between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma about the latter’s future continue.