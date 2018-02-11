South Africa

ANC NEC to meet on Monday in Pretoria

By Nico Gous - 11 February 2018 - 10:30
FILE PICTURE: The ANC's new top six leaders were named at the party's elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
The ANC has scheduled a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting for Monday.

It is expected to start at 2pm at St George Hotel in Irene‚ Pretoria.

This is according to a notice to ANC NEC members from Obakeng Moate from the ANC SGO circulating on social media.

It is unclear what is on the agenda for the meeting as talks between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Jacob Zuma about the latter’s future continue.

Here is the full notice:

To NEC Members‚

URGENT & REVISED NOTICE:

This communique serves to inform you about the SPECIAL NEC Meeting scheduled as follows:

Date: 12 Feb 2018 ( Mon) Time: 14h00 pm Venue: Marble Arch ‚ St George Hotel‚ Irene‚ PTA

Kindly diaries accordingly.

Please note that this is an Official notice you are hereby requested not to circulate to the Media.

Comradely yours‚ Obakeng Moate ANC SGO

