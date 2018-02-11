The Zulu royal family is to take legal action against MiWay insurance company for the leaking of a recorded conversation between a sales rep and King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The royal family has labelled the leak as a serious breach of privacy.

The conversation begins with the rep address the king by his first name‚ for which he reprimands the caller.

In a statement issued earlier today by Prince Thulani‚ on behalf of the royal household‚ he says that the King's family had been "inundated" with calls from concerned ordinary members of society.

"In what the Royal Family regards as a violation of privacy‚ the sales agent phoned His Majesty and addressed him by his name. In the Zulu culture‚ it is highly disrespectful for anyone to address His Majesty by his first name.