The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has voiced doubts over the newly appointed Eskom board‚ discrediting some of its members‚ including the chairman‚ Jabu Mabuza.

The party’s leader‚ Julius Malema‚ said on Monday that they were opposed to the capture of the state in general and would not be selective in interrogating the relationship between the new board members and government leaders‚ including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Eskom was identified as one of the institutions that oiled the Gupta machine by irregularly awarding contracts to the controversial Gupta family‚ which has been linked to President Jacob Zuma.

Malema said while the party respected Mabuza’s business expertise‚ his proximity to the wealthy Rupert family was "problematic".

Malema told reporters that the employment of Mabuza’s son as a personal assistant to businessman Johan Rupert was concerning.

He further questioned the appointment of former MTN GCEO Sifiso Dabengwa to the board given his “extremely close relationship” with Ramaphosa.