The Economic Freedom Fighters have called on the SA Reserve Bank to investigate allegations that Capitec Bank has engaged in reckless lending‚ as revealed in a report by research company Viceroy.

“The EFF notes the damning report by Viceroy on Capitec and its loan shark activities and allegations. The EFF‚ despite the assurances of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB)‚ believes there must be an inquiry into Capitec given the nature and seriousness of the allegation‚” the party said in an official statement on Thursday.

“We cannot allow another situation whereby people‚ mainly workers and poor people as they make the majority of customers for Capitec‚ are exposed to negligent and reckless banking behaviour. Only to respond when the situation has deteriorated beyond measure.”