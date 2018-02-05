The organisation’s convener‚ Mandla Nkomfe‚ said in the open letter on Sunday: “Future SA believes that the ANC has been presented with an opportunity to ensure that February 8 can and must be different. This year’s SONA can be an address that honours the decorum and dignity of the House‚ and one that truly takes into consideration the sentiment of the public. It can be one that sets the tone and shows that government‚ and indeed the ruling party‚ is serious about dealing with corruption and tackling state capture.

“For this to happen though‚ President Zuma must be prevented from delivering the SONA.

“The ANC has the power to recall President Zuma from his duties as president of the country before the SONA address and send a clear signal that it is embarking on a new path – a path of true leadership‚ in tune with the needs of the people‚ and committed to good governance and the end of state capture.”

The letter draws a stark contrast between what the organisation believes SONA should be about‚ compared to what it says it has become under Zuma’s reign.