He said Zuma should remain the head of state not because he won the 2014 elections‚ but because that was the mandate given to him by the people.

"If the organisation wanted Zuma out‚ we wouldn’t be divided on the matter.. we don’t want our organisation to be tattered… these things of recallment… we do not except because they are tarnishing our organisation as well in terms of votes‚" said Ntusi.

"You leave comrade Jacob Zuma to lead until 2019 and after 2019 the next [successor] takes over. It's not in the interest of South Africa to get rid of President Jacob Zuma‚ it is in the interest of certain people who are collaborating with white monopoly capital… that's how we view it. All we are saying is that 'No‚ we can't approve this one this time around'‚" he added.

Ntusi‚ who will hold a media briefing in Marshalltown‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday to discuss further details of their planned “Hands Off President Zuma” march and memorandum which will be delivered to the ANC among others‚ said the campaign had the support from the National Taxi Alliance‚ Qina Mshayeli‚ Ex-Mine Workers‚ Black First Land First (BLF) and the MK Inkululeko Foundation‚ to name a few.