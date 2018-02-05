South Africa

DA submits PAIA application for proof of VBS’ compliance with National Treasury

By Staff Writer - 05 February 2018 - 06:02
PRASA's Afro4011 train.
PRASA's Afro4011 train.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

The Democratic Alliance says it will submit an application to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to request the rail agency to fully disclose documents showing concrete proof of VBS Mutual Bank’s compliance with the National Treasury.

This follows media reports that the cash-strapped Prasa is allegedly investing R1-billion with VBS Mutual Bank‚ the bank that lent President Jacob Zuma R7.8-million to pay back money in the Nkandla scandal‚ the DA said on Sunday.

“In terms of Section 7 of Public Financial Management Act (PFMA)‚ Prasa is bound to act within the ‘prescribed framework’ for their banking‚ cash management and investments. S7(2)(b) requires that a public entity may only open a bank account with (a) Treasury approval and (b) after prescribed tender processes have been complied with," said DA shadow transport minister Manny de Freitas.

“Further‚ even if PRASA was granted approval by National Treasury‚ VBS submitted an unsolicited bid and the DA therefore requests Prasa’s compliance with PFMA procedures for unsolicited bids and any relevant tender documents for this deal‚” he added.

De Freitas said this was a clear indication of a leadership crisis at Prasa and once again supported the DA’s call for a total overhaul of the leadership at the entity.

“What’s more‚ is that there are no reasons for Prasa‚ which is struggling financially‚ to invest money it doesn’t have.

“The DA now awaits a response from PRASA as the public deserves to know the full truth.”

READ MORE:

Prasa condemns R10-million arson attack at Durban stations

Train drivers in Durban were threatened with being burned alive after a power surge delayed commuter trains in the city on Wednesday night.
News
3 days ago

Montana's explosive account of state capture

Former Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) Group CEO Lucky Montana gave an explosive account of the machinations of state capture.
News
4 days ago

EFF lays criminal charges against Mkhize for alleged bribe

EFF have opened a criminal case against Zweli Mkhize for allegedly canvassing a bribes for the ANC..
News
4 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa‚ please fix our railways - Here's how‚ says MP

A four-point action plan is being sent to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in an appeal for his help to resolve the problems bedeviling rail ...
News
17 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X