EFF president Julius Malema has requested that the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on February 22 be held through a secret ballot.

In a letter addressed to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete‚ Malema argues that a secret ballot will help “protect the integrity of the result of the vote‚ security and livelihood of MPs”.

Malema cites what he claims to be various incidents of intimidation which have “added to the already toxified atmosphere caused by those who have in the past seek [sic] to prevent the removal of Mr Zuma‚ mainly for corrupt motives” to justify his call for a secret ballot.

These include‚ among others‚ surveillance of members of parliament‚ Zuma’s call that the most recent motion of no confidence‚ in which several ANC MPs voted for his removal‚ be done by an open ballot and Friday’s threat of a civil war by the ‘Hands Off Zuma’ campaign - led by Black First Land First and Unemployed People’s Trust.

“All the above cumulatively add to the creation of a toxic atmosphere which we submit as the EFF is sufficient enough grounds for a secret ballot in order to protect the integrity of the result of the vote‚ security and livelihood of MPs. We specifically refer you to the recent Constitutional Court decision in the matter of United Democratic Movement and The Speaker of The National Assembly …‚” Malema writes to Mbete.