Malema wants secret ballot for no-confidence motion against Zuma
EFF president Julius Malema has requested that the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on February 22 be held through a secret ballot.
In a letter addressed to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete‚ Malema argues that a secret ballot will help “protect the integrity of the result of the vote‚ security and livelihood of MPs”.
Malema cites what he claims to be various incidents of intimidation which have “added to the already toxified atmosphere caused by those who have in the past seek [sic] to prevent the removal of Mr Zuma‚ mainly for corrupt motives” to justify his call for a secret ballot.
These include‚ among others‚ surveillance of members of parliament‚ Zuma’s call that the most recent motion of no confidence‚ in which several ANC MPs voted for his removal‚ be done by an open ballot and Friday’s threat of a civil war by the ‘Hands Off Zuma’ campaign - led by Black First Land First and Unemployed People’s Trust.
“All the above cumulatively add to the creation of a toxic atmosphere which we submit as the EFF is sufficient enough grounds for a secret ballot in order to protect the integrity of the result of the vote‚ security and livelihood of MPs. We specifically refer you to the recent Constitutional Court decision in the matter of United Democratic Movement and The Speaker of The National Assembly …‚” Malema writes to Mbete.
In the letter‚ Malema rejects Mbete’s decision to hold the motion of no confidence against Zuma on February 22. The EFF had requested that next Thursday’s State of the Nation (Sona) be postponed and that Zuma’s future be decided through a parliamentary vote by MPs.
Zuma may yet be convinced to step down when the ANC top six meets with the beleaguered president on Sunday. However‚ indications are that he will refuse.
On Friday‚ opposition parties said the ANC’s failure to convince Zuma to relinquish power would be an indication that the party was unfit to govern.
The ANC’s national executive and working committees have instructed the top six - led by Cyril Ramaphosa - to manage the transition of power from Zuma to Ramaphosa‚ and most recently‚ to tell Zuma to step down.