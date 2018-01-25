Dlamini failed to heed advice on social grants saga: former DG

Former social development director general Zane Dangor has accused minister Bathabile Dlamini of failing to heed his advice of "urgently" informing the Constitutional Court of the delays in dealing with the grants crisis.

Dangor's counsel Vincent Maleka on Thursday told Dlamini that his client would tell the inquiry that he had advised her that there was a need to "urgently" approach the court.

"Mr Dangor suggested that a firm plan be made to terminate Sassa's contract with CPS (Cash Paymaster Services)‚" Maleka said.

"Mr Dangor also advised that the Constitutional Court be approached urgently and informed of the delays in implementing a plan to administer social grants."