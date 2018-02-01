In what has become typical fashion‚ President Jacob Zuma used the late hours of the night to make a major move – this time submitting representations to the National Prosecuting Authority on why he shouldn’t face fraud and corruption charges with less than three hours before the deadline expired.

According to the NPA‚ Zuma made the submissions shortly after 9pm on Wednesday. Further details were not provided.

The president had previously been given until November last year to make the submission‚ but National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams extended this to the end of January 2018 – effectively midnight on Wednesday.

The submission comes amid a climate of increasing political pressure on ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa - from inside and outside the party – to remove Zuma from office.