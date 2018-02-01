Transnet chairperson Linda Mabaso signed off on a R41-million deal with Gupta-linked company Trillian at a special out of office meeting - while mourning her husband's death‚ Times Select reported on Thursday.

Mabaso called the special board meeting at the Dainfern home of her son Malcolm‚ who is Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s special advisor‚ the newly launched digital news platform reported.

At the meeting‚ they resolved to pay Trillian for a proposal to sell off various properties to enhance Transnet’s balance sheet. Although the proposal was never implemented‚ Trillian was paid.

