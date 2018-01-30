Riky Rick has revealed that he had the honour of working with Bra Hugh Masekela before his death‚ but is saddened that their project was not completed.

The Stay Shining rapper was set to collaborate with the iconic jazz musician as part of a Joy Of Jazz feature called The Out Of The Blue in 2017.

However‚ a few weeks before they were set to create their cross-generational music‚ Bra Hugh had to undergo eye surgery.

"Unfortunately we didn't get a chance to complete our project and that is sad. But you know‚ rest in peace to the legend and we've learned so much from him and will continue to look to his legacy for more. I really am saddened by his death‚" Riky said.