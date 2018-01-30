'Sex-scandal principal must be prosecuted'
Some pupils at Reiger Park Secondary School in Boksburg on the East Rand have expressed shock at seeing videos and photos of their principal in compromising positions.
The principal, who was caught on video engaging in sexual acts with young girls, has since left the school.
The videos showed some of the girls performing oral sex on him.
Yesterday, angry community members joined by some pupils gathered outside the school, demanding that the principal be prosecuted.
A 15-year-old Grade 9 pupil said the principal was always kind to them.
"I never thought he would hurt pupils as he always told us that his office is open for anyone with problems. He would say during assembly, 'My children, if you have a problem, come to my office'," she said.
A 16-year-old Grade 10 pupil also said the principal was always nice.
"I saw a father figure in him. I am glad that he has resigned before hurting more pupils."
However, the protesting parents said the principal was never available to them and his office was always closed.
"I hope that this case will not go under the carpet, he deserves to be jailed for a long time," said the mother of a 16-year-old girl at the school.
Another parent, Gladys Klaasen, 48, said: "We came to the school today to make sure that the law takes its course. Our children are not safe because a principal is someone they look up to."
The parents handed over a memorandum to officials of the department of education as MEC Panyaza Lesufi could not come to the school as promised.
They demanded that the school governing body be dismissed.
According to the parents, the sexual harassment of pupils had been happening from 2010 and the victims left the school after they passed Grade 12 last year.
Last week, Lesufi said that, although the principal had resigned, the department would report him to the South African Council for Educators.