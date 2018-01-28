'Principal stole girl's virginity'

The mother of one of the schoolgirls from a Gauteng high school who allegedly had sexual relationships and or were allegedly sexually abused by their principal has revealed that her daughter lost her virginity to the principal.

This follows the emergence of videos and photos showing the principal appearing to be engaged in sexual acts with at least four girls from his school.

In the graphic video, the girls could be seen performing oral sex on a man alleged to be the principal while another one shows a man plunging his fingers into the private parts of a girl in full school uniform.

Another picture is of an adult woman in sexy lingerie and parents allege that the woman was a member of the school's governing body who also allegedly had a sexual relationship with the principal.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE