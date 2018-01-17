The accusations are still under dispute after a confidential report claimed it was in fact De Lille who supplied the documents‚ an allegation the mayor denies.

In disputing a damning investigative report by attorneys Bowman Gilfillans‚ De Lille said she had a letter from Maimane in which he confirmed he did not get the reports from her.

The ANC leader in the City of Cape Town‚ Xolani Sotashe‚ told a news conference on Wednesday the party’s MPs would be asked to raise the issue with parliament’s ethics committee and its chairman.

“We are not members of parliament‚ we are members of the council. When there is a questionable behaviour by members of another government sphere‚ you report to that sphere ... and they must deal with it‚” said Sotashe.

He said the ANC was not happy with the behaviour of Maimane and Breytenbach. “Mmusi obtained a confidential report of the City of Cape Town via a wrong channel. The city council had not even seen the information‚” said Sotashe.

The information he was referring was not brought to the council‚ as the law required‚ and this was one of the reasons De Lille was being investigated by the city council.