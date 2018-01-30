Baby food is Zondo's bread and butter

They say a journey of a thousand kilometres starts with a single step.

And this statement turned out to be true for Bumbles Baby Food, a local premier baby food company.

Who would have thought that a small idea that began at a garage would one day end up gracing shelves of some of the biggest retailers in South Africa?

The two women behind the brand, Nthabe Zondo and Billie-Clare Dryden-Schofield, have proven that if you are content with small steps you can go far.

The two are taking on the big boys, such as Tiger Brands, who have been dominating the market in this sector. Bumbles was started by Dryden-Schofield in a garage in Polokwane in 2009. After she was introduced to Zondo, who had vast experience in marketing products having worked with consumer goods company Unilever and Old Mutual, Bumbles was shaped into a brand.

When retailers began to show interest, Zondo was brought in as a partner, and ended up being a major shareholder.

According to Zondo, Bumbles has been carefully designed to meet the nutritional needs of babies of specific ages. Bumbles Baby Food sets itself apart from other baby food ranges by not adding preservatives, colouring, salt or sugar in the food.

Zondo, who is Bumbles's CEO, says they both wanted to produce the freshest, purest, nutrient-rich fruit and vegetables baby food. "We combine business experience with mothers' love and passion for healthy living to create SA's first locally made and superfood-inspired baby food range."