The Economic Freedom Fighters have lost their bid in the Western Cape High Court to set aside a guilty verdict delivered by parliament's powers and privileges committee over its "Pay back the money" fracas on August 21 2014.

The party also wanted former ANC chairperson and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete removed from her job.

During state President Jacob Zuma's address on August 21 members of the EFF heckled him – in their first year in parliament – during question time‚ shouting‚ "Pay back the money‚" and effectively halted proceedings.

In an application to the High Court on December 14‚ 2014‚ the EFF secured urgent interim relief to interdict Mbete‚ or anybody acting under her authority‚ from applying a decision taken by the National Assembly on November 27‚ 2014‚ to suspend EFF MPs without pay.

Judge Dennis Davis granted the interim order‚ pending the determination of a second leg of the party's application that related to fairness and procedures followed when it was decided to suspend them and dock their pay.