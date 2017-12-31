Roof of mall in Lenasia collapses as heavy storm hits Joburg

Several people are understood to have been injured when a heavy storm caused the roof of a mall in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, to collapse on Saturday afternoon.

“Shortly before 5pm‚ ER24 responded to a structural collapse in Lenasia. Reports were received that a roof collapsed at one of the malls‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“By the time paramedics arrived on scene‚ bystanders indicated that some people were already transported to nearby hospitals. Local fire and emergency services attended the scene‚” Vermaak said.