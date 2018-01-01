Two people died on Saturday in Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg after a tree fell onto their car while they were driving during a severe hailstorm that caused havoc in parts of Gauteng.

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo confirmed this on Sunday during a media conference in the Johannesburg CBD.

Mamabolo said several people were injured in the storm that largely affected Johannesburg and the West Rand. The affected areas were Lawley‚ Lenasia‚ Westbury‚ Slovo Park‚ Braam Fischerville‚ Snake Park‚ the Hamberg Squatter Camp‚ Simunye‚ Zuurbekom‚ Mohlakeng and Kagiso. No incidents were reported in the rest of the province.

Mamabolo said 51 RDP houses and 12 shacks were damaged in Mohlakeng. Seven of the 12 shacks were completely destroyed. In Simunye‚ close to Bekkersdal‚ four houses were damaged as assessments continue. In Roodepoort a tree fell onto a house. In Zuurbekom the roofs of 14 houses were blown off‚ power lines exposed and some roads closed off after trees fell onto the street. Mamabolo said Eskom is on the scene working on the problem.

“The provincial and the local government disaster management teams have been working around the clock in assisting with providing people with temporary relief for those affected by the storm.”