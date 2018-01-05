Prasa lays blame for Shosholoza Meyl derailment on truck driver

Prasa said that the driver had tried to beat the train at a level crossing and made it halfway across before the train slammed into the back half of the trailer‚ dragging it for 400m.

Of a total of 15 carriages‚ seven caught fire – trapping several inside the mangled wreckage as it was engulfed in flames in what has been described by Prasa as one of the biggest accidents of its kind.

Late on Thursday afternoon rescue workers and investigators were still combing the scene‚ and more bodies are expected to emerge from the wreck.

It will take an estimated 36 hours to clear the scene and restore operation to the railway.

Most of the victims recovered so far were burned beyond recognition while both the driver of the truck and the train survived with minor injuries.

According to an earlier statement issued by Prasa‚ the train had departed from Port Elizabeth on Wednesday afternoon bound for Johannesburg.