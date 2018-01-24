Search for local vagrant after latest Durban rock-throwing incident

A rock thrown at a passing car on the N3 near the Brickfield Road off-ramp on Wednesday morning landed on the unoccupied front passenger seat.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said a 37-year-old woman was driving her Mini Cooper on the N3 near the Durban Christian Centre when a rock shattered the vehicle's windscreen.

"The vehicle was damaged. The motorist did not sustain any injuries‚" she said.

No arrests have been made.

Community crime fighters allege that a local‚ homeless man threw the rock at the vehicle before fleeing towards the Tollgate Bridge.

"The man is known to those patrolling in the area. He has been linked to a similar case so there is a manhunt for him‚" a community patroller said.