Dr Barney Selebano asks to visit victims' homes

Former Gauteng health head of department Dr Barney Selebano has reached out to the families of the Life Esidimeni victims, requesting a meeting with them.

Selebano, who resigned from the department last week, a month after testifying in the arbitration hearings, made the plea in a letter his lawyers addressed to the families.

Sowetan understands Selebano intends to meet the families at their homes after the arbitration hearings into the deaths of 143 mental patients is concluded.

The hearings which are being led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke are expected to resume today with disgraced former MEC Qedani Mahlangu still in the hot seat.

The existence of the letter, part of which Sowetan has seen, was also read into record during the hearings last week.