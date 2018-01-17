The apprehension comes in the midst of a wave of rock-throwing attacks in Durban‚ one of which claimed the lives of siblings Amina and Abdhur Raheem late last year.

A source with knowledge of the Tuesday apprehension‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity‚ confirmed that a man was detained by members of the public.

“The man was spotted on the bridge and was suspected of being involved in rock-throwing. He was run down and subdued on the Almond Road Bridge‚ which runs over the N2 freeway‚” the source said.

It is understood that the man was taken to the Amanzimtoti police station.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

The eThekwini Municipality has committed to identifying rock throwing hotspots and erect steel cages around bridges to prevent further instances.