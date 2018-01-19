Police officers will be stationed on bridges across Durban to curb “alarming incidents” of rock-throwing‚ the eThekwini Municipality said on Friday morning.

This comes in the wake of number of such incidents in recent weeks‚ one of which claimed the lives to two siblings on the N2 freeway near Ballito‚ north of Durban‚ in December. Attacks have largely been in Durban‚ but have spread to Gauteng.

eThekwini spokeswoman Tozi Mthethwa said the stationing of the officers came as the result of an agreement between SAPS‚ the Road Traffic Inspectorate and the city’s Metro Police. The joint operation would‚ she said‚ “beef up patrols along key routes and bridges”.