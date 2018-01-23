After surviving at least three disciplinary hearings‚ Eskom's head of generation Matshela Koko is relying on his submission to the parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at the power utility to prove he is innocent of all the allegations against him.

Koko‚ who resumed his duties two weeks ago after being suspended for almost six months in his capacity as acting group chief executive officer‚ has denied any wrongdoing involving payments made to companies doing business with the power utility but instead‚ has accused his former colleagues of maladministration.

"I was not involved in the approval of the now controversial payments that Eskom made to Trillian. I did not approve any such payments and first learnt that direct payment had been made to Trillian through the press‚" says Koko in his submission that he will make on Wednesday – of which TimesLIVE has a copy.

This follows reports that Eskom made a R1.6-billion payment to Trillian and global consultancy McKinsey. Even though the power utility never had a contract with Trillian’s subsidiaries‚ it was reported that it made at least two payments of R30-million and R500-million in consultancy fees.

Trillian has direct links to the Gupta family and McKinsey is publicly taking comfort in the apparent lack of a subcontract with Trillian‚ from which it reportedly distanced itself when they failed its own due diligence tests. Trillian was also the "supply development partner" of McKinsey in an agreement it had to provide services to Eskom until the relationship between McKinsey and Trillian ended in March 2016.