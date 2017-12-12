I am not guilty, Koko maintains

Eskom has failed to bring any substantial evidence to support charges against its suspended acting chief executive and former head of generation, Matshela Koko.

This is according to Koko's own closing submissions filed to the chairman of the hearing yesterday, in which he reiterates his not guilty plea and sets out his closing arguments in detail.

Koko relies heavily on two documents - one a memo he drafted and presented to former chief executive Brian Molefe and another, an e-form he printed out and handed to former board chairman Dr Ben Ngubane, in which he says he detailed the issues surrounding the possible conflict of interest arising from his stepdaughter Koketso Choma's directorship and share-holding in Impulse International.

In March, the Sunday Times revealed that Impulse was awarded contracts worth nearly R1-billion while Koko was acting chief executive, but Koko has submitted that Eskom could produce no evidence at the hearing or during forensic investigations that he had any influence over the awarding of the contracts. He has labelled the reports "false".

Koko was charged with, among other alleged offences, failing to appropriately declare the potential conflict of interest. He argues, meanwhile, that as soon as he became aware of the potential conflict, he had declared it in September 2016 to Molefe and when he became aware of her shareholding through a trust, he again declared it - this time to Ngubane. - TimesLIVE