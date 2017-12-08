A former senior Eskom employee has hit back at suspended CEO Matshela Koko who accused him of corruption.

France Hlakudi‚ former project manager at Kusile power station‚ claims parts of Koko’s testimony were “incorrect‚ untruthful and defamatory”. He said this in a lawyer’s letter on Thursday.

In a document last week‚ Koko alleged that Hlakudi received a bribe of R61m from Eskom contractor Tubular Construction Projects (TCP). Koko made these allegations during his disciplinary hearing at Eskom’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

Koko said TCP paid the money into the bank account of Hlakudi Translation & Interpretation (HTI) which belongs to Hlakudi.

Koko is facing six charges. One charge is allegedly failing to declare a conflict of interest owing to his stepdaughter Koketso Choma owning shares in a company awarded a tender by a division he led.