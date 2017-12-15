Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko has been found not guilty on all charges in a disciplinary hearing.

Chairman of the hearing Advocate Mzungulu Mthombeni has ordered his reinstatement.

Koko had claimed the accusations against him started surfacing when he dealt with corruption on becoming interim CEO.

He faced six charges‚ including allegedly failing to declare a conflict of interest owing to his stepdaughter owning shares in a company awarded a tender by a division he led.

Last week‚ Koko in his closing submissions said Eskom had failed to bring any substantial evidence to support the charges.