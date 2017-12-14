Maseko said Ajay Gupta knew the government advertising budget was R600-million.

“He said I must make sure that that budget is transferred to his benefit.”

Maseko said he told Ajay that protocol dictates there must be a bidding process. He added that the budget was not allocated to GCIS‚ but various departments.

“Different departments then come to us to do media placing for them and we then get the money from the departments to pay the media companies‚” Maseko said.

“He said to me‚ quite clearly‚ if there is any department that was resisting to do the transfer‚ I must come back to him‚ report to him‚ and he has the authority to summon any minister to come to his house.”

Maseko said the meeting ended after he told Ajay he is not interested. “I was very clear in my mind that I was not going to be instructed by any person‚ be they a Gupta or anybody‚ to break rules.”

Ajay contacted Maseko shortly before the launch of The New Age to arrange a meeting. Maseko declined the invitation.

“At the end of that conversation‚ he then said to me‚ he was going to talk to my superiors to make sure that they deal with me … It really made my life difficult as head of GCIS.”

Maseko was removed two months later and replaced by the current owner of The New Age and ANN7‚ Mzwanele Manyi.