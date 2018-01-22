Leave the Ingonyama Trust alone. That's the message from Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini who is headed for what could be a bruising battle with the ANC over the sensitive issue of rural land custodianship.

During its national conference in Johannesburg in December‚ the ruling party resolved that traditional leaders should relinquish custodianship of the land held in trust by the government.

“That land belongs to the people and we have resolved that 13% of the land under the custodianship of traditional leaders be transferred to the people who live in those communities‚” said deputy minister of traditional affairs and member of the ANC’s subcommittee on legislature and governance Obed Bapela.

The ANC’s resolution followed the release in November‚ just before the party’s conference‚ of a report by the High Level Panel on the Assessment of Key Legislation and Fundamental Change.

The panel‚ headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe‚ has recommended that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended and that the Ingonyama Trust‚ of which King Zwelithini is the sole trustee‚ be dissolved.