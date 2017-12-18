Zuma antics and all, 2017 has indeed been an annus horribilis

2017 was a year of political madness. Never since the birth of our democracy had our country been subjected to the kind of chaos that we witnessed this year.

It is true that the removal of Thabo Mbeki from the Union Buildings in 2008 was dramatic, but it did not destabilise South Africa the way 2017 did.

The madness began early in the year with transparent attempts by the Guptas to capture our country's fiscus.

Jacob Zuma knew at the time that he was already an untrusted president. He waited for us to sleep before issuing statements at night, denying that he and the Guptas were trying to remove Pravin Gordhan from Treasury.

Criminals don't stop until they get what they want. As if holding a gun to our nation's head, Zuma brazenly fired Gordhan, replacing him with a known Gupta agent - Malusi Gigaba.

This poured a torrent of water on the embers of a country whose economy was too weak to lift its head above 1%.

Rating agencies responded to this insane act of state capture by downgrading South Africa to junk status.

A few months later, Statistics South Africa informed us that unemployment had reached the highest level last witnessed 13 years back. More than 9 million South Africans are now without jobs. More than half of our young people wake up every day and do nothing.

Statistics also revealed that more that 50% of black South Africans live in poverty. Even those receiving social grants are heartbroken to see their meagre income failing to fill a basket of grocery at their nearest supermarket.

The honest public servants working for government were as despondent as their counterparts working for state-owned enterprises like Eskom, the SABC, SAA, and so on.

The looting and arrogance of top bosses in these companies is as breath-taking as the failure of the ANC to remove Zuma is exasperating.

At some point we all felt a sense of collective rebarbarisation. It was like a reverse evolution from modern man to the primitive age of Neanderthals.