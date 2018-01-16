The alleged mastermind of a Cape Town extortion racket appeared in court on Tuesday wearing an ANC jacket.

Nafiz Modack was joined in the dock at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court by Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay‚ who were told the state was adding seven charges of extortion to the one they already face. They also face a charge of intimidation.

Colonel Charl Kinnear‚ the detective leading the investigation of the biggest alleged extortion racket in the Western Cape‚ told the court Modack and Cronje are also being investigated for the murders of Nicole Muller and Donovan Jacobs at Cubana night club in Stellenbosch in October.

Cronje shook his head in apparent bemusement throughout Kinnear's testimony‚ raising his eyebrows and pulling a face of incredulity when he made claims about the “Modack group’s” temerity and disregard for the law‚ such as when they blocked roads with a convoy of vehicles while dining at Sea Point restaurants.

But the case seemed to take a more serious turn when prosecutor Esna Erasmus said the men were now facing eight charges of extortion and a charge of intimidation relating to the Grand Café in Green Point.