An orange sunset glow bounces off a shotgun carried by a law enforcement officer as he cautiously navigates the narrow streets of Blikkiesdorp in Delft looking for drugs‚ criminals and illegal weapons.

Delft features in the top 10 worst crime areas in Cape Town. This officer is here‚ with 120 others‚ as a part of the City of Cape Town’s new effort to stop crime and stabilise crime-ridden areas.

The new neighbourhood safety teams are costing R25-million a year to operate in Delft alone.

A total of 120 officers from departments including traffic‚ law enforcement school resource and metro police patrol the area daily.

Since beginning the operation on December 11‚ four of the six traffic officers have been injured on duty and required hospital treatment. The fight is real on these streets as criminals push back against the crackdown.

Community members say they are pleased with the increase in policing and targeted raids but are still too afraid to speak to officials about criminal elements in their neighbourhoods.